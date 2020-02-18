No official word on removal of NEIGRIHMS director

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Several months after the Governing Council of NEIGRIHMS recommended removal of Dr DM Thappa from the institute, there is no official word from the Ministry about the decision taken by the governing council.

The governing council last year met in New Delhi and decided to remove Thappa as the director of the institute.

Sources who attended the particular governing council body meeting in New Delhi said that it was a unanimous decision to remove Dr Thappa from the institute and the Union Health Minister who himself attended the meeting had remarked that Dr Thappa should hand over the papers and leave.

The members of the council were told that an order for his removal would follow but it was not materialised.

They were last told that the file pertaining to the removal of Dr Thappa has gone to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The director had maintained that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should conduct an inquiry to find out the illegalities which are taking place in the institute even as he was annoyed by the decision of the governing council to ‘unceremoniously’ remove him

Sources from the state health department are silent over the entire issue but added that the matter would be raised with the union health ministry.

When contacted, Dr Thappa said he has no information about any order.

“The day I get the order, I will leave from here,” he said.

Earlier, a committee had carried out a preliminary probe into suspicious activities by unauthorised private vendors inside NEIGRIHMS after receiving a complaint from the institute.

However, sources refused to give any update on the findings of the inquiry.