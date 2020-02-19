History beckons FC Goa in ISL match against Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: History beckons FC Goa when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday as a win or a draw will make them the first club from the country to play in the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa, who are three points clear at the top of the table, need just a point to clinch the top spot in the Indian Super League. If they manage to do that, FC Goa will become the first club from India to play in the continent’s top league. However, if they lose this match, ATK will have a chance of stealing the top spot by winning their final game against Bengaluru FC. Clifford Miranda’s team have scored a massive 41 goals in 17 matches. If they can find two more goals, they will better their own league-stage record of 2017-18 season when they scored 42 goals. “From the beginning, the club had some objectives and one of them was to top the league. If we get a result from tomorrow’s game, one of our objectives will be achieved – to top the league and play in the AFC Champions League,” said Miranda. Despite the exit of Sergio Lobera, FC Goa have not lost their focus and have won both their games since.

They will be confident of another victory against a struggling Jamshedpur FC. Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous have been integral to FC Goa’s march to the top. The Spaniard has 13 goals to his name and will be looking to add more to his tally while Boumous has been the creative head. (PTI)