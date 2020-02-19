Union govt studying customary laws

SHILLONG: The Centre is conducting an in-depth study on various aspects like statutory provisions, Sixth Schedule areas and customs and practices of the people of the state in the context of the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit.

Disclosing this, the state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie, on Tuesday told reporters that the central party leadership has taken their views on the matter and they respect the demand of the people.

Mawrie said that the Centre is conducting studies and surveys similar to ones done before the Assam accord and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act vis-à-vis the demand for ILP in the state. He said that Delhi Assembly elections and the party’s organisational elections had delayed the process and now anything could come up anytime.

“We welcome ILP and two of our MLAs had supported the resolution in the Assembly”, Mawrie said.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Garo Hills unit spokesperson, Bernard Marak, said that there has to be a constitutional sanction to implement ILP as Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills are scheduled areas and implementing the regime will introduce a different kind of system, a matter which is being studied to find a feasible solution. He pointed out that constitutional provisions were studied before CAA and a similar exercise is under way with regard to demand for ILP in the state.

CoMSO wants more effort for ILP

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has said that the state leaders need to push for ILP.

In a statement issued here, the CoMSO hoped that the state leaders will be able to convince the Centre about the need for ILP in the state.

The CoMSO urged the MLAs and political parties to be united in their stand on the demand for ILP.