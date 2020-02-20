12-year-old commits suicide

SHILLONG: A 12-year-old boy and a student of Class VI of Gorkha Pathshala Secondary School committed suicide at his residence on Monday, a delayed report said.

Police said that the boy identified as Vishal Sunar committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Lamavilla following an altercation with his mother.

The SP had directed the concerned police officers to conduct a proper inquest. But there seemed to be no foul play into the incident. Sources also said that the boy had not bought books and copies and he did not want to go to school.

He ran from the school gate and went home after which his mother scolded him and he committed suicide.