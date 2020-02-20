Assam Accord panel clarifies on report

GUWAHATI: The high-level committee constituted for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has clarified that no team or member, including the chairman of the committee, had ever visited New Delhi after February 10, 2020 for the purpose of apprising or handing over the report to the Union ministry of home affairs.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, the committee informed that it had after completing the report on February 10, 2020 duly intimated the Union home ministry of the same for necessary follow-up action.

The committee led by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, also termed some media reports about a team from the panel visiting New Delhi recently and not receiving any response from the ministry after informing it about the completion of the report, as “absolutely incorrect and not based on facts”.

It further denied submitting its report thereafter to the Implementation of Assam Accord department, as reported in a section of the media.

“After completing the task entrusted to the committee with the final report signed on February 10, 2020, naturally all the copies thereof are under sealed cover, in the custody of the department, the joint secretary of which was liaising in the affairs of the committee with all concerned,” the committee clarified in the statement.