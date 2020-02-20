Centre urges farmers to move towards organic mode of production

Over 2 lakh state farmers avail soil health cards in five years

SHILLONG: The Centre has issued soil health cards to as many as 2,22,000 farmers in Meghalaya in the last five years ever since the idea was mooted by the Centre.

The Secretary of Agriculture department, MN Nampui on Wednesday revealed the statistics during a day-long workshop on Soil Health Card Day and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for NER at ICAR.

Earlier, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Parshottam Rupala who was present in the programme urged all farmers to move towards organic mode of food production as global demand for organic food is increasing due to health consciousness among people.

Stating that Northeastern region can supply India’s total organic food demand as it has the potential, he added that the cards will help farmers to reduce production costs on agricultural produce and thus it increases the income of the farmers.

He was also happy to learn that some states in the region initiated steps for exporting organic agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables and spice crops to other countries.

Congratulating Trinity Saioo, the Padmashree Awardee from the state of Meghalaya on her remarkable achievement towards development of agriculture and enhancement of income of farmers in the state, he also assured the farming communities of resolving at the earliest all issues related to organic certification and soil health card for jhum cultivators.

The workshop on Soil Health Card Day and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for NER programme was organised by ICAR-ATARI, Umiam in collaboration with ICAR RC for NEH Region.

Earlier, Dr. Bidyut C. Deka, Director, ICAR-ATARI Umiam on his opening remarks welcomed dignitaries and presented a brief overview of achievements, outcome and impact of the Soil Health Card Scheme of the institute which is being implemented across the states of North East India through KVKs.

During the workshop, officials from various line departments of the different states of North Eastern Region briefed about their achievements, outcome and impact of the scheme in their respective states.

Some of the progressive farmers of the states of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya also shared their experiences and views for development of agriculture and horticulture.