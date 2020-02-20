Council employees to go on mass leave from March 3

TURA: After failing to evoke a response from authorities to its demand for release of pending salaries, the employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the banner of the Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) on Thursday announced mass casual leave for three days from March 3.

The employees have given the authorities ten days time from the receipt of the ultimatum to fulfil their demand. They also warned of knocking on the door of an appropriate forum to get justice.

It may be mentioned that the salaries of the employees for altogether 22 months are currently pending. Earlier, the employees had approached the authorities on the matter but so far failed to get a response.

The move by the employees comes following a meeting on the issue on Wednesday.