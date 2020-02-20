Large quantity of Ganja seized from Rangapara Station

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams comprising CIB, CPDS and officials from RPF post of Rangapara North under Rangiya division of the NF Railway, conducted drive at Rangapara railway station on Tuesday and spotted six unclaimed bags including four shoulder bags and two luggage carrying bags, lying on platform No.1, near Foot Over Bridge at about 11.30 pm.

The bags were seized, opened and found to contain one package covered/packed with polythene cover in each bag, which contains ganja, weighing about 06 Kgs, 06 Kgs, 07 Kgs, 09 Kgs, 13 Kgs & 13 Kgs, in total 54 Kgs, with estimated value of Rs 2.70 lakh which were later handed over to Inspector of Excise, Rangapara under acknowledgement after adopting all the legal formalities for further course of action.

It may be mentioned that during the year 2019 RPF of NFR detected as many as 242 cases of illegal smuggling of such contraband items worth more than Rs. 6.1 crores and arrested 64 persons.