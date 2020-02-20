Tourist taxi body helps paralyzed driver

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Tourist Taxi Association (HTTA) helped a former tourist taxi driver Evansius Shangpliang who has been paralyzed for two years by helping him open a small tea stall “Dei Sa phi” at Baniun, Upper Shillong.

Shangpliang had worked as a tourist taxi driver for 15 years until he was paralyzed and could not walk anymore.

HTTA president Kordor L Mawlong said that it is not the first time that they have helped fellow drivers. If their fellow drivers are hospitalized, they help to pay 15-20 per cent of hospital fees.

The association also extend support to orphanages.