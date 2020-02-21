HNLC sets off blast in coke kiln

NONGSTOIN: The banned HNLC has triggered an IED blast in a coke kiln at Nonglangpar village, Shallang under West Khasi Hills, in the wee hours on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 am but the low intensity explosive, however, did not cause any damage to the factory and no one was injured.

Police sources said the miscreants also broke the windshield of a truck parked in the factory.

Earlier in January this year, the HNLC had planted an IED in another coke kiln in East Jaintia Hills district, which was defused.

West Khasi Hills SP, BJ Laloo told media persons that the police suspect the claim made by the banned outfit and hence proper investigation was ordered.

According to the HNLC, the reason for planting IED was that the coke factories are carrying out benami transactions with the help of politicians from the state and business men from outside.

“The factories are flourishing by the help of local politicians and businessmen”, the HNLC said, adding that even the employees are also non-locals while the people of the state are deprived of jobs.

The HNLC deplored that while coal business activities were rampant in areas like Riangdo, Shallang, there was hardly any development in the area and the same is happening in Jaintia Hills.

“All the rich businessmen make trips to Apollo Delhi and Chennai but the locals are deprived of the necessary healthcare system”, the HNLC said.

The HNLC has asked the government to explore alternative source of revenue instead of depending on coal business which only filled up the pockets of private miners and politicians, whereas as the people are still suffering under poverty, unemployment and under development.