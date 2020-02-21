MSOA impressed with athletes’ performance

Shillong: With just one day left in the Meghalaya Games 2019-20, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, the organisers of the statewide event, is encouraged by the performance of the athletes in the 14 disciplines and is sure that with the right inputs they will be able to win medals for the state at the National Games 2022, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host.

The Meghalaya Games will conclude on Friday, with a closing ceremony to be held at the Laban Indoor Stadium at 4:00pm at the conclusion of the karate events there.

“We are extremely happy to see that the fitness level of the athletes has been high,” MSOA Working President John F Kharshiing said at a press conference here today where he was joined by MSOA Vice-Presidents Bor Diengdoh and Ian Lyngdoh and MSOA General Secretary Chiranjib Choudhury.

“Have to congratulate the swimmers in particular, who swam in 10 degrees water. It’s been wonderful to see great sporting spirit among the athletes whether they won medals or not.”

Sticking to swimming, Lyngdoh said that rural participants have shown great ability and this has also been seen in the case of basketball, with the men’s and women’s events both being won by West Khasi Hills today.

“The story of these Games is the rise of athletes from rural areas.”

“The athletes have performed beyond the quality of the facilities they have back home and the MSOA is hopeful that these athletes will be in top form for the 2022 Games and if they have proper coaching and infrastructure they will definitely win medals.”

“The best part is that parents have come to Shillong to cheer and support their children,” Lyngdoh said.

Overall the mood in the MSOA is highly positive, with Kharshiing concluded by saying, “The Meghalaya Games are just scratching the surface. There is plenty more talent to be discovered and developed in sports.”