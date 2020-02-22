9 injured as vehicle overturns, 4 critical

TURA: As many as nine persons sustained injuries when a Bolero pik up vehicle they were travelling in, overturned at Rengmagre village under Dadenggre sub-division area of West Garo Hills late Friday afternoon.

Among the injured three teenage girls and a school master are in critical condition and have been shifted to Tura civil hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when the vehicle (ML08 D 2382) packed with passengers on its back carrier was passing through the areca nut plantation area of Rengmagre.

The driver was reportedly speeding when he lost control causing it to capsize. He fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Villagers and passing commuters helped to shift the injured to Darengre community health centre where it was found that four among the injured were in critical condition and needed advance medical care.

The seriously injured have been identified as Miss Balkamchi M Sangma (13), Miss Gamchi M Sangma (15), Miss Ninak M Sangma (18) and teacher Ranen R Marak (36).