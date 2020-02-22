East Garo Hills bans smoking in public places

WILLIAMNAGAR: The East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, had issued an order under Section 4 and 6(a) of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, to the general public, shop-keepers and the tourist sites operator prohibiting smoking in public places.

The official order issued in this regard further prohibited the sale of tobacco to minors and the asked all the shop-keepers in the district to display a signage that reads “Sale of tobacco to a person below the age of 18 years is punishable offence”