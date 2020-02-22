Expulsion cloud over Paul, Teibor

SHILLONG: With the two UDP MDCs Paul Lyngdoh and Teibor Pathaw suddenly switching allegiance to the United Democratic Forum (UDF) from the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA), majority of the members are in the mood to expel the two.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, a source in the party said, “The mood of the majority in the party is to expel them, but then under the constitution of the party, the parliamentary board will have to decide with regard to the elected representatives and only after that they will take a call”.

The parliamentary board will meet next week to discuss the action of the MDCs.

The source admitted that there is a leadership crisis in the UDA and said, “We have made up our minds which we will disclose in good time after the state parliamentary board meeting”.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Bindo Lanong said the joint parliamentary party which comprises HSPDP, UDP, PDF and NPP will discuss the matter.

“The UDP is a major partner and the arrangement was to allow the party but then we can further discuss in the joint parliamentary party sitting”, he said.

Commenting on the issue of Lyngdoh and Pathaw, he said that the party will take a little time on the matter. Asked whether there will be any effort to call them back, he said it is all up to the UDA.

Lyngdoh and Pathaw were issued show cause notices shortly after they switched their allegiance to United Democratic Forum (UDF) from the UDP-led coalition of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The two MDCs had sent their replies through WhatsApp.