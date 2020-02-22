NE music conference in Guwahati on Feb 28, 29

GUWAHATI: Eastern Beats Music Society, a prominent socio-cultural organisation working for promotion of Northeast culture and establishment of new vistas with other countries – especially Asia, is organising a first-of-its kind Northeast India Music Conference on February 28 and 29, 2020, as part of the 4th Guwahati International Music Festival.

The music conference will witness participation of some of the biggest stakeholders of the global music industry who will provide mentorship to the musicians from the region who were selected through auditions at Dimapur, Shillong, Ukhrul and Aizawl in the last two months.

State-level music auditions were held across the Northeast in a unique pan-Asia music project, Rhythms and Aromas of Northeast India, which was held in collaboration with North Eastern Council.

The conference, which is open for all musicians and those interested in understanding the music business, is expected to be a catalyst in developing the music ecosystem of the region.

Eastern Beats Music Society will also be signing a few agreements with the participating organisations for speedy development of the region’s music industry.

“We will be signing more than six MoUs with global giants of the music industry, like Rolling Stone India, Spotify, CD Baby, Indian Music Diaries, etc, which will greatly benefits the musicians and stakeholders of the music industry of Assam and Northeast India,” said Eastern Beats Music Society Founder Secretary Aiyushman Dutta.

The unique music conference will be a prelude to the 4th Guwahati International Music Festival which will be held at Shilpgram in Guwahati on February 29 and March 1, 2020.

The musicians taking part in the music conference were selected through auditions held across the Northeast states, including Meghalaya, a statement issued here, said.