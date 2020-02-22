No majority support for permit, says Hek

SHILLONG: Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA AL Hek said there is a mixed response to the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state asserting that the entire 35 lakh population in Meghalaya may not agree to implement ILP.

He told reporters on Friday that the people, who came out during the public rallies/meetings during the protests, were only a few thousands and they do not represent the voice of the majority or the 33-35 lakh population.

“People coming out in favour of the demand for ILP are a few thousands and how is the term majority analysed in this context? The population of Meghalaya is 33– 35 lakh and how is the majority taken I do not know, if all the 35 lakh people say then yes of course”, Hek said.

He observed that the people of the state are not restless as there is mixed response to the ILP imbroglio and added that he had read in the papers about other views of ILP.

He said, “I do not see that the people of the state are restless. I saw that there are mixed responses of the people in the state. I do not agree that the people of the state are restless over IP. As I have read in the newspapers, I would agree that there is a mixed response.”

Asked whether ILP will help the state to tackle influx, Hek said that a survey needs to be undertaken with regard to the matter and added that the opinion of stakeholders should be taken.

Commenting on the solution to tackle influx other than ILP, the minister said the Dorbar Shnong has to be empowered to ensure that the problem of influx is tackled. He said that the legislation– Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 have been framed with the intention to empower the traditional institutions.

Hek said, “The traditional institutions have been established in the state since time immemorial. If we strengthen and empower the traditional institutions, they will be the best solution to tackle influx in our state”.

Asked whether the ILP or MRSSA is better, Hek said, “Let us experience first”.

He, however, pointed out that he stands with the resolution adopted in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on December 19 last stating it is the collective resolution of the House.

Hek said, “I cannot tell whether the Centre is keen or not on ILP. But we have taken a resolution in the House, we still stand by that. If we need to follow up, we will do it. We have to follow the leader, our chief minister (Conrad Sangma) is our leader, and we will follow up the matter along with the leader”.

Asked whether it is a delay tactic by the Centre, he said the matter is up to the national leaders.