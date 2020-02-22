Poultry safe from virus

SHILLONG: The state government has informed that poultry has not been found to be involved in transmission of Novel Corona (Covid-19) to humans so far in any report, globally.

In a statement issued on Friday, the government said consumption of poultry and poultry products may be considered safe.

“General principles of hygiene, however, may be followed as per suggestion of WHO”, the government said. A notification was also issued by the Centre on February 10 regarding the issue of consumption of livestock and poultry product in the context of the virus.