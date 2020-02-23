Concern over MLA scheme

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has criticised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for not releasing the MLA scheme of 2019 ahead of the Budget session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Financial crunch is cited as the reason for not releasing the fund.

Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh lamented that the MDA government has not released the MLA scheme in time.

“We are going to the next budget session but the previous funds have not been released till now,” Lyngdoh said.

Sources said in the absence of MLA scheme, many development works will be delayed.

According to sources, the state is facing financial crunch and this has resulted in government withholding funds.