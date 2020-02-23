Flag marches at Maujpur after pro, anti-CAA groups clashes

NEW DELHI: The police have brought the situation under control in Maujpur and are conducting flag marches to ensure that the situation remains peaceful. The area saw tension flare up following clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told mediapersons that the situation remained tense in the vicinity and the police are constantly monitoring the situation. Adequate police personnel have been deployed after stones were pelted at the forces during the violence.

Protests and rallies by anti and pro-CAA groups peppered the area, on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protestors held fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

Even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh where a 71-day roadblack represents anti-CAA sentiment, tension has been brewing in the eastern part of Delhi, since Saturday night, following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protestors in response to a bandh call given for Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.

IANS