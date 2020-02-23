UDP board to decide fate of Paul, Pathaw

SHILLONG: Though many members in the United Democratic Party are of the view that the two UDP MDCs, Paul Lyngdoh and Teibor Pathaw, who had switched allegiance to the United Democratic Forum (UDF) from the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should be expelled, the UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawtoh has said that as per the party principles and constitution, it is the parliamentary board of the party which will take a final call on the matter.

Mawthoh on Saturday said that the party has its own principle and procedure and as per the procedure, the party has to take action step by step into the matter.

“We have given them the show cause notice and they also appeared before me and the party president,” he said.

According to Mawthoh, as per the party constitution, the matter now has to be discussed in the parliamentary board and it is the prerogative of the board to take a final call on the matter.

Sources had earlier claimed that the mood of the majority in the party is to expel them, but then under the constitution of the party, the parliamentary board will have to decide with regard to the elected representatives and only after that they will take a call”.

The parliamentary board will meet next week to discuss the action of the MDCs.