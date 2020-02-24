BJP nominees lose in Tripura Bar Association poll

AGARTALA: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura suffered a humiliation when the opposition CPI-M and Congress sponsored panel won 12 of the 15 posts in the Tripura Bar Association (TBA) polls, officials said here on Monday.

The “Save Constitution Forum”, an alliance of Communist Party of India-Marxist and Congress, candidate Mrinal Kanti Biswas, Subhasis De, Koushik Indu, Awon the posts of President, Vice-President and Secretary respectively.

The “Save Constitution Forum” nominated candidates Mitali Nandi and Sujay Sarkar, both Assistant Secretary also succeeded in the polls defeating the BJP supported “Law and Legal Affairs” candidates.

The “Law and Legal Affairs” backed candidates won only three of the ten posts of Executive Members while the seven posts secured by the candidates of “Save Constitution Forum”.

The TBA elections’ returning officer Sandip Datta Choudhuri said that 389 of the total of 409 lawyers (voters) have voted in the polls, which was held on Sunday and results were declared late Sunday night.

In the 2018 TBA polls, the BJP sponsored candidates had won in 13 of the 15 posts.

