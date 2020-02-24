FKJGP warns against giving money, alcohol

MAWKYRWAT: Ahead of the upcoming Langrin MDC bye-election in South West Khasi Hills, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) Mawpud Area Unit, on Sunday, warned the political parties as well as the candidates against distributing money and alcohol in order to get votes.

The president of FKJGP Mawpud Area Unit, R Thongni said that for the best interest of the people and in order to bring a free and fair election, the federation urges the candidates and political parties to refrain from distributing money and alcohol during the bye-election.

“If we catch anyone distributing money or alcohol, stern action will be taken by the federation and they will be handed over to the law,” Thongni said.