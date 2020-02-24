Developed By: iNFOTYKE
SC rejects plea on prosecution sanction in Kanhaiya’s sedition case
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea that had sought directions to the Delhi government to sanction the prosecution of former JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a 2016 sedition cases in a time-bound manner.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, said the court cannot entertain such a general prayer.
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi to challenge a Delhi High Court order that too had refused to direct the Delhi government to sanction the trial in the case.
Deo Sudhi said that while a decision on sanction of prosecution had to be given within three months, the said case was pending for more than a year with the Delhi government.
The petitioner also insisted on laying down of guidelines in heinous cases and urged that the rule of law must be adhered to.
IANS
