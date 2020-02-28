Bhushan cites Delhi riot plea, SC says will take up after Sabarimala

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently hear a plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan in connection with Delhi riots. Bhushan wanted that law and order duty of police should be separated from investigation and that there should be different wings and an order should be immediately issued on this issue.

Bhushan also cited the similar nature of recommendation made in Prakash Singh judgment of 2006. Bhushan contended before the court that it has already been 14 years, and that it has not been implemented.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant said, “Will hear only after Sabarimala (hearing) is finished.”

Bhushan, citing the spurt of violence, contended before the bench, “Look at what is happening in Delhi. Policemen themselves are complicit They are siding with rioters.”

Citing fair investigation, Bhushan asked as to how these policemen could be entrusted with investigation.

Law & order is an executive function while investigation is part of criminal justice system, he added.

He insisted before the bench on an urgent hearing on the plea. The bench said: “OK. We list the matter for hearing, but after Sabarimala.”

