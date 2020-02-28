Tricolour burnt over ILP demand

SHILLONG: Shillong police have registered a sedition case after a video of the national flag being burnt was posted in social media while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma vowed to take action against the perpetrators.

The 1:21-minute video posted by a Facebook account called ‘main admin’ on Thursday morning shows petrol was poured on the Tricolour being set ablaze.

The video also showed leaflets written in local dialect saying that they want ILP and they will not bow down to any force.

A message posted along with the video claimed that suppression and discrimination against minorities happen from time to time when the government tries to eradicate the tribals through various acts. Aside from discrimination, now they have come up with laws like Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 to persecute the tribals, the message reads.

“Through this video, we want to show that the Hynniewtrep is not a slave state or a dumping ground of illegal immigrants, who will eventually rule over us in the future. We are owners of our land and will continue to govern ourselves in our own land”, the message says.

When contacted, police informed that a suo motu case has been registered at Sadar police station and investigation will continue as and when further details are unearthed.

The authenticity of the video is not known.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that he has received a brief report about the incident from the DGP and the Home Minister.

Terming the act as unacceptable, he said that the government will not let go off the incident easily and that technology is available to find out who have disrespected the national flag.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that people who disrespected the flag will not go free,” he said.