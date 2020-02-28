UDA will form new EC in KHADC: Lanong

SHILLONG: UDP leader Bindo Lanong said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will soon form the Executive Committee in KHADC.

UDA is an alliance of UDP-HSPDP, NPP and other Independent members.

The KHADC is currently under administrator’s rule.

He also hoped that party candidate Pius Marwein will win the Langrin seat which, according to him, will be a boost to the UDA.

The bypoll to Langrin seat will be held on Friday.

Lanong said the UDP camp is upbeat that its candidate who is already a sitting MLA will win by a huge margin.

The NPP and the Congress have also fielded their candidates, Kitborlang Nongrem and Jotin Khardewsaw respectively to contest the Langrin seat which fell vacant after the death of sitting MDC Nasar Marwein from the UDP in October last year.

According to Lanong, the UDA is likely to command not less than 18 members in the House of 30 in the KHADC.

Lanong said the top leaders of the UDA, in their joint discussion held recently, arrived at an understanding that the new EC will now formulate clear guidelines in the administration of the council, where the Executive Committee will be a body where matters of dispute, if any, will be discussed and sorted out and there will also be a joint coordination body, which will interpret and advise the EC, whenever such cases are referred to.

Lanong said as soon as the Langrin bypoll result is announced on March 3, the UDA will stake claim before the Governor in line with the provisions of the Rules 1951.