Cops arrest 4 at Jorabat for ferrying ‘ganja’ 

GUWAHATI: Police have apprehended four persons, including three women from Bengal while they were ferrying 40kg of suspected ganja, at Jorabat Tiniali on Thursday.

A statement issued here by Assam Police, said that three women, Jharna Mallik (50), Parvati Barman (45), both from Siliguri, and Bharati Barman (35), from Cooch Behar, were caught red-handed with the suspected ganja bags by Jorabat police while they were trying to sneak into the city from Byrnihat.

During interrogation, they stated that one gas tanker driver, James Sangma (35) from Lohar Khermohora in Goalpara district had handed over them the suspected ganja bags.

Accordingly, Sangma was identified and later apprehended by police. Investigation is going on to unearth the involvement of other co-accused, police sources said.