Deceased our member: KSU

SHILLONG: The general secretary of KSU, Donald Thabah, said the person who passed away, Lurshai Hynniewta, was a member of KSU Sohra circle.

He said the KSU president Lambok Marngar, organising secretary, Ostarnic Marbaniang, assistant general secretary, Readyon Nongrum were also present in Ichamati.

The KSU leaders, who were accompanied by Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), were also attacked, he said.

Thabah said chief organising secretary of FKJGP was also present with his members from Shillong and Sohra Sub-Division.

The injured included Mesadap Skhembill, the president of KSU Sohra circle.

Videos of non-locals carrying sticks and sharp weapons in Shella have gone viral. The clash has been criticised by a number of social organisations who have also extended support to the KSU.

Condemnation

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) condemned the attack on the KSU members and said it was unacceptable.

The CoMSO has also sent its condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

He added that the rights of the Hynniewtrep should be protected.

Meghalaya Indigenous People’s Front (MIPF) also condemned the assault and said that it is ready to extend support to the KSU.

The MIPF has also extended condolence to the members of the bereaved family.

Condemning the violence at Ichamati, TUR condoled the death of Hynniewta.

“In democracy, violence can never be the answer and TUR appeals to all to maintain peace and reiterates that the CAA which is the cause of division and violence that is occurring across the country should be immediately scrapped.

TUR also urged the authorities to book all perpetrators of violence.

“Curfews and internet shutdown at this juncture are bound to have repercussion on students currently undergoing their examinations and will affect the livelihood of the marginalised. Hence we appeal for peace”, he said.