MEGHALAYA

Plea to recognise Feb 12 as Meghalaya Drivers’ Day

By From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN: Nongstoin and Jirang legislators Macmillan Byrsat and Sosthenes Sohtun have made a joint request to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to recognise February 12 as Meghalaya Drivers’ Day.
Acknowledging a petition submitted by the Nongstoin Local Taxi Owners’ & Drivers’ Association, the two MLAs said it was necessary to accord importance to the drivers and recognise their professionalism and dedication to work by recognising February 12 as Drivers’ Day in the state.

