South Africa eves thrash Thailand

Canberra: Lizelle Lee was at her brutal best as her century saw South Africa to a tournament record total and a 113-run win over Thailand at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday.

Lee took the Thai attack apart with the T20 World Cup’s fifth ton and 88 of her 101 runs came from boundaries as the Proteas posted 195 for three, the highest team total in the tournament’s history.

With Sornarrin Tippoch’s debutants slipping to 82 all out, South Africa strengthened their grip on Group B as they face Pakistan on Sunday with the semi-finals in sight.

Thailand have a knack of nabbing early wickets and were gifted one when Dane van Niekerk (2) patted Ratanporn Padunglerd’s full toss to mid-on.

Lee, tenth in the ICC T20I batting rankings, dominated the scoring and slog-swept Onnicha Kamchomphu for a 75-metre six. Thailand used seven different bowlers inside nine overs but none could withstand Lee’s assault and she reached 50 from 35 balls with a straight six.

Brief Scores: South Africa 195/3 (Lizelle Lee 101, Sune Luus 61 not out; Ratanporn Padunglerd 1/19); Thailand 82 all out (Onnicha Kamchomphu 26; Shabnim Ismail 3/8, Sune Luus 3/15). (IANS)