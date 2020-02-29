Victorious Class X students of Sherwood School, Miss Wegachi A Sangma and master Arghadeep Ghosh, who won the first position in the science exhibition conducted for schools and colleges during National Science Day celebration at Don Bosco College in Tura on Friday. Their science model called "Rotary Vertical Car Parking System" was a hit among the judges as it presented a unique system to overcome parking problems in towns and cities by setting up such machine based lifts or zones within a limited space that could hold dozens of cars in multiple storey blocks. ST photo MEGHALAYANews Alert Winners in science exhibition By By Our Reporter Last updated Feb 29, 2020
