CM appeals for peace

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday appealed to the citizens of the state to maintain peace.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office said that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of one Lurshai Hynniewta at Ichamati on Friday.

The chief minister further informed that the government has taken all measures to maintain law and order with deployment of additional forces in Sohra sub division to monitor and contain the situation.

“To assess the prevailing situation, the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet Colleagues held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (Home Police), DGP,SP, DC of East Khasi Hills and officials of Political department this afternoon, where decision to enforce curfew in some areas of East Khasi Hills including ban on internet was taken,” the statement said.

The chief minister conveyed his sincere condolences to the family members of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin.

Regarding the incidents in Iewduh, the chief minister said that there were a few incidents in which one Rupsang Dewan died and investigation is under way to identify the culprit and take necessary action as per law.