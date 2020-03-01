Curfew relaxation

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district magistrate has under section 144 CrPC promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9 pm on February 29 to 8 am on March The areas to be under curfew are whole of Municipal area, whole of Cantonment area, all areas under Mawlai Block including census town, all areas under Mawpat Block including census town, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi bridge upto 7 mile Upper Shillong, Madanrting,

Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

The curfew was also imposed in Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and their respective beat houses and outposts.

However, in Sohra civil sub division, the curfew timing will be from 1 pm on Saturday to 12 noon on Sunday.