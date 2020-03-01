Pilgrims’ status

Exchanged eyes braid lovely bands,

I can’t but decorate our love with such beauty

Silently prompting heart’s core to spring erect

And everything around us becomes fresh and fine.

Love keeps me alive beyond that eternal fear,

I decorate myself with fresh births of mirth

Mingling each with fearless deaths I die everyday

And I renew myself with endless rebirth of spirits.

Still changes perturb fingers of Time softly,

I kiss on their tips to ease its hardness

Managing diplomatically facts and fancies

And our relations become smooth and friendly.

Chemistry of heart and mind works

I hold tightly our unconditional bonds

Whipping horses of our chariot to go ahead

And Time enriches us with its blissful fruits.

Let’s enjoy, fill moments with joy and dance,

I stand by and for our solemn sights

Challenging evil eyes of the darkest worlds

And love and peace will lead us eternally to Light.

Bipul Chandra Kalita

I’m to fight for the green hearts

Holding fast to heart’s green grains

Grey heads command iron hands

To cultivate fertile corners of deep sights

To accumulate what futurity needs for fights

So as to let crazy minds melt in timely changes.

Change is a rigid feature of sights

Sounds indicate styles of dances

Choreographed to cope with time,

I have to dive into its strongest waves

Challenging equally sighs and tricky smiles.

Who am I to define you? You can’t define me too.

Let’s move hand in hand; time is pushing us ahead.

Why should we pull its tail back in vain?

We know how we know our softest ways to hearts

While mind’s cranky processes make motions slow.

Pleased to be a cultivator with green sight,

Remaining stained with smelly mud

Regaining lost dreams to be dreamed again

Defeating expected and unexpected elements

That always annoy you and me in the vast field

And as a soldier I’m to fight for the green hearts.

Bipul Chandra Kalita

Heart is fragile but…

There is a small heart inside my strong

Body frame, apparently so tender and fragile;

It sheds tears looking at others’ sorrow,

And feels happy at watching others’ smile.

Red is the colour of energy and anger,

Yet red heart throbs in uniform beats;

It is cool like leaves pf green grasses,

But gets easily disturbed with a slight breeze.

Heartbreaks occur by lover’s nasty words,

It is also shattered at breaking of friendship;

Heart is broken by cheating and frauds,

Of near and dear ones bonded by kinship.

The heart is happy seeing nurturing of love,

It revels in experiencing peace all round;

The heart sings beautifully to see charitable acts,

People with good heart are rarely to be found.

Heart is fragile but it is also strong,

Like rock bottom, it provides strength in distress;

Just we need to pursue a righteous cause,

Heart verily assumes the role of trusted mistress!

Rakesh Chandra