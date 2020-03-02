Electrolyte supplements ineffective, says study

According to a new study, consumption of sports drinks and other supplements by athletes is of little help as electrolyte supplements are mostly ineffective.

According to CNN Health, 266 endurance athletes taking part in the RacingThePlanet event – that involves 155 miles of running for seven days in the most hostile deserts around the world – were evaluated by Stanford University researchers.

The lead author of the study, published in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine, Dr Grant Lipman has stated that the findings from this specific case would also hold consistent for other sports. He also warned “they’ve never been shown to prevent illness or even improve performance, and if diluted with too much water, can be dangerous”.

CNN Health explained that exercise-associated hyponatremia (EAH) can cause impaired mental status, pulmonary oedema, seizures and in the worst cases, death. (ANI)