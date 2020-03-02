GHADC employees to go on mass casual leave

TURA: The employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the banner of the Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) have decided to go on a mass casual leave for three days from March 3 to 5 over pending salaries.

The salaries of the employees for altogether 24 months are currently pending. Earlier, the association had served an ultimatum of ten days for the Council authorities to respond to their demand. With no positive response from authorities, the employees have decided to go ahead with the agitation.