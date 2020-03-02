Lifetime achievement honour for ST editor, five others

Assam sports & cultural fest awards ceremony

GUWAHATI: The celebration committee of the 24th Assam Sports and Cultural Festival commemorated the 105 birth anniversary of freedom fighter and the ‘father of modern and adventure sports and culture of Northeast’, Lauhapurush Premoda Kanta Sarma, here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the committee honoured a number of distinguished and special achievers in various fields. The lifetime achievement awards on the occasion were presented to six personalities comprising The Shillong Times Editor, Patricia Mukhim (journalism), SJ Baruah (medical science), Nuruddin Ahmed (art and culture), Saradananda Adhikaridev (spiritual guru), Sadikul Alom Hazarika (sports) and Rama Kumar Das (social service).

Twelve achievers and personalities, also comprising promising boxer Lovleena Borgohain, sports organizer, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, actor Nareshwar Sarma, writer Bhupen Das were also honoured with the annual awards.

Besides, six other personalities were honoured with the special awards of the jury while five other achievers were also felicitated on the occasion.

In his address, festival organising committee secretary, Kailash Sarma recalled the contributions of Lauhapurush Premoda Kanta Sarma apart from the 24 year-old journey of the festival, organised with a view to encouraging and enriching the sports and culture scenario of the state.