Purchase of fuel in loose containers stopped in SGH  

TURA: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak has informed that sale of petrol or diesel in jerrycans and other containers has been temporarily stopped in the district.

The order from the Deputy Commissioner was issued fearing the misuse of the flammable liquid by miscreants for acts of arson, burning of properties or other purposes which may lead to loss of government or private property.

However, the order stated that in case of emergency specific permission can be obtained in writing from Officer in charge of Police Station/ Outpost or any Magistrate.