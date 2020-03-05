279 ‘stranded’ persons safely sent to Assam from EKH

GUWAHATI: As many as 279 people belonging to various districts of Assam, who were “stranded” at Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills in the wake of the violence following the Ichamati group clashes last Friday, were safely brought to Jorabat police station on Thursday morning.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here, inspector general of police (law and order), Assam Police, Deepak Kumar Kedia informed that 279 persons, some of whom had been working in Shella as labourers, were handed over by Meghalaya police and have been sent to their respective districts in Assam.

“The persons belonged to various districts of Assam including lower Assam. They have been safely sent to their respective districts after they were brought to Jorabat police station this morning,” Kedia said.

Reportedly, several of them were stranded in Meghalaya after violence broke out in parts of the district following the death of a Khasi Students Union member at Ichamati in group clashes last Friday.

Sources at Jorabat police station said that they were brought to the police station in trucks and thereafter sent to their respective districts in buses.

“Their identities and places of origin were verified upon arrival at the police station,” a police official said.

“We were stranded in Meghalaya for some days. We are told that the Assam government had thereafter contacted the authorities in the state to bring us here,” one of the persons told the media. Attachments area

