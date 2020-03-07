ICAR Women’s Cell celebrates Women’s Day

UMIAM (SHILLONG): The Women’s Cell of ICAR NEH here organised a colourful celebrations of the International Women’s Day at the MS Swaminathan Hall in the ICAR complex in tune with the theme for the year 2020 “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” according to a Press release.

A series of presentation was made to enlighten the gathering about legal rights. The presentations entitled “Realising our rights” and “Women’s role in society” were conducted by Smti Nirmali Borthakur, In-charge Legal Cell and Smti S. Jha respectively. The programmes included “talent search” and “go as you like”.

The “go as you like” programme was dedicated to discover North East. Various traditional attires were depicted by the participants in programme. The talent hunt was judged and the best participants were awarded. The day also marked a call to action for accelerating gender parity. It’s also an important tool for policymakers striving towards gender equality. A brief presentation was made by Dr K Puro, Senior Scientist Animal Health and I/c Chairperson Women’s Cell on Coronavirus, who briefed the gathering about the WHO recommended dos and don’ts to prevent the disease.

The gathering also witnessed the precautions to be used during any public gathering. There was use of sanitizer before entry and exit in the premises. The motto of the programme was to sensitize the staffs about gender disparity and to emphasis on the fact that “we don’t need a special treatment all we need is an equal treatment”.