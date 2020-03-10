KHNAM condemns Governor’s comment on non-tribals

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has termed the comment of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy equating the condition of non-tribals in the state to that of the Kashmiri pandits three decades back as “immature and provocative”.

Roy had made the comment while speaking to the media on Friday in the aftermath of the Ichamati group clash and sporadic incidents of violence which resulted in the death of three persons in the state.

“The statement of the Governor that the condition of non-tribals in the state is like that of the Kashmiri pandits (in 1991) is very immature and provocative. As the constitutional head he is not expected to make such a comment,” Thomas Passah, spokesperson, KHNAM central executive committee, told The Shillong Times on Monday.

“The state is going through a tough and difficult time and such a statement will hamper peace and prosperity. We want to be sure whether by making such statement the Governor is trying to give us the extremist tag, which would be so wrong,” Passah said.

The KHNAM leader, while strongly condemning the statement of Roy, said that this was not the first time he had made such a remark, referring to the “controversial” tweet in December last year when he asked those who do not want “divisive democracy” to go to North Korea.

“The statement (on non tribals) does not befit the position that he holds. We strongly condemn such a statement,” Passah said.