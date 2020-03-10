Village chiefs demand early solution to Naga political issue

KOHIMA: Thousands of Gaon Burahs (village chiefs) along with general public on Monday took to the streets in all the district headquarters of Nagaland demanding an early solution to the more than seven decades-old Naga political issue.

The rally organised by the respective district GBs association was held under the aegis of Nagaland GBs Federation (NGBF). They held placards, some of which read, “Government of India partner us or we will find one”, “History says Nagas can be most loyal friends or peerless tormentors”, “Mr Interlocutor all said and done, it is time to walk the talk”.

In all the districts, the GB associations submitted a representation to the respective deputy commissioners to be forwarded to the competent authority while in Kohima, the NGBF and KDGBA rallied from Indoor Stadium to Raj Bhavan and submitted the representation to the Governor RN Ravi to be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Kohima, NGBF general secretary Shiku Zalipu, while addressing the gathering, said that the Village Chiefs’ Federation, the custodians of Naga culture, customary laws, tradition and procedures, as per its general meeting resolution, dated March 4 last held in Dimapur, submitted the petition for kind perusal and necessary action.

The representation of the federation said that post October 31, 2019, there is no reason to account for the delay in concluding the ongoing phase of Naga peace talks.

“We are briefed by the negotiators that all unresolved matters as on the date shall be left to be pursued through democratic political processes under the new regime envisaged for Naga areas,” the NGBF said.

They wrote to the prime minister saying “if your gracious self wishes, we believe it will be a matter of brief discourse to streamline and finalise every resolve matter to conclude the agreement”. (PTI)