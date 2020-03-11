BJP trying ‘Operation Kamal’ in MP: Cong leader

NEW DELHI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP B.K. Hariprasad on Wednesday said the BJP is trying its ‘Operation Kamal’ in Madhya Pradesh, as 20 Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel Legislators (MLAs) were staying in Bengaluru.



The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka accused the BJP of trying to topple the government as it failed to form a government on the basis of the EVM results, and have now resorted to ‘Operation Kamal’ in Madhya Pradesh too.



“Bengaluru is the place where the title ‘Operation Kamal’ was born. The BJP is trying to implement ‘Operation Kamal’ of 2008 across the country. When they failed to form a government on the basis of the EVMs, they try ‘Operation Kamal’ to make a government. The same is being done in MP,” Hariprasad said.



‘Operation Kamal’ (Operation Lotus) is a term used to describe the alleged ‘poaching of MLAs’ from other parties by the BJP.



As many as 20 MLAs from the Congress have resigned from the party, which has pushed the Kamal Nath-government in minority in the state.



Hariprasad said a lot can happen in politics, when asked if the rebel MLAs will be back in the Congress again.



Meanwhile, Congress MP and former Union Minister from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and will join the BJP on Wednesday.



Hariprasad, however, said the former Union Minister was not ignored by the party.



“The government is not ours and also he failed to be elected as an MP. What can we do,” Hariprasad added.



IANS