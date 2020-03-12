All-party meeting flags restoration of normalcy in Shillong

SHILLONG: An all-party meeting held here on Thursday stressed on bringing back normalcy in Meghalaya with a call for citizens to work together for peace and harmony.

The state saw a breakdown of law and order following the clash at Ichamati on February 28 last which led the district administration of East Khasi Hills to promulgate curfew in Shillong city with police keeping hawk eyes in Shillong, Sohra and Shella.

The Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters that the members of the political parties voiced their opinion on the impact of curfew vis-à-vis the livelihood of the people as well as curtailing social media during tensed situations.

He said, “The members of political parties expressed their concern about the different situations such as the curfew on how it affected the livelihood of the people. They expressed concern on the internet ban and proposed that there could be other mechanism to ensure that internet would not be affected but to control social media”.

With the imposition of curfew, the small time traders, vegetable sellers were struggling to eke out a living, in this connection, there were suggestions that market places be created in different headquarters so that livelihood of the people is not affected.

“There were concerns about the supply in Ichamati and other affected areas and the number of armed forces that came in”, Sangma said.

He said that there were suggestions to reach out to different rangbah shnongs, religious leaders, NGOs from to time to ensure that proper communication and channels are maintained.