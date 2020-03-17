Syrian war enters 10th year

Damascus: The war in Syria has entered its 10th year amid a ceasefire in Idlib, the rebels last stronghold that has been targeted by a government offensive, which deteriorated the countrys worst humanitarian crisis.

One million Syrian children were born as refugees as their families fled the war, while another 4.8 million were born in Syria during the nine years of war, Efe news quoted the Unicef as saying on Sunday.

“The war in Syria marks yet another shameful milestone today,” Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “As the conflict enters its 10th year, millions of children are entering their second decade of life surrounded by war, violence, death and displacement. The need for peace has never been more pressing.

“Over 9,000 children killed or injured in the conflict, according to verified data, with an average of one child killed every 10 hours since monitoring began,” she added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO, said that 384,000 people have been killed since the war began on March 15, 2011 as part of the so-called Arab Spring.

Nearly 960,000 people have been forced out of their homes since December 1, 2019 in northwestern Syria. (IANS)