Blood samples of 2 suspects in Assam sent for testing at ICMR lab

GUWAHATI: Two persons in Lakhimpur district of Assam are suspected to have been affected by the novel Coronavirus and their blood samples have been sent for confirmation test at ICMR laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.

Meanwhile, number of people in the district who have come back from outside and put under observat have increased to 1366. The health authorities today advised 1002 of them to go for home quarantine.