Corona cases cross 560 mark in India

NEW DELHI: A total of 562 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Of this, 512 are active COVID-19 cases, 40 are cured and discharged cases, while 9 casualties have been reported.

“The second death which was reported in Delhi on Tuesday, is COVID-19 negative,” said a Health Ministry official.

The data was put out by the Health Ministry at 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition to it, a total of 15,24,266 passengers were screened at the airport, said the Ministry.

“State and district wise details are awaited,” the Ministry added.

In order to tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning Wednesday (March 25).

