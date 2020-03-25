Meghalaya grocery shops to open on March 27 amid lock down

SHILLONG: Taking into account the state’s situation in view of the lock down to combat COVID-19 Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday decided that grocery shops in the state would be allowed to open on March 27 next to enable people to replenish their stock of essentials.

The Cabinet which met at the residence of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma here, discussed the delivery mechanism of all essential commodities.

The cabinet has worked out measures to provide delivery of essential commodities in rural as well as urban areas, while the DCs has been asked to chalk out the plan,”Deputy Chief Minster, Preston Tynsong said.

Making it clear that there is no shortage of rice and distribution to retailers has already taken place in the entire State, Tynsong informed that rice allotted for March has been made available in the district, while for April the allotment will be released in the first week.

“There is no shortage of rice in the State and the government decided today to move FCI again to ensure that the allotment of May and June takes place. The food and civil supply department is on the job and I’m sure the allotment of May and June is also going to happen well in advance,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister assured the citizens that stock for the next three months is available even as he added that apart from supply through PDS, the supplies of essential commodities would be made available through the open market to the citizens.

“We have taken the decision today that as far as open market is concerned, government will make sure that the transportation of the open market items does not stop,” the Deputy Chief Minister informed.

According to Tynsong, instruction has been given to the Chief Secretary to take up the matter with his counterpart in Punjab and Haryana for ensuring supply and transportation of rice and other essential commodities for open market from those states without any hindrances.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that shortage of food items would not be there in the State while stating that government is working on a mechanism to ensure that commodities reach the respective villages in the State.

The cabinet discussed measures for distribution in Rural and Urban areas of the State. He informed that grocery shops would be allowed to open in different localities from March 27 and the DCs of respective districts have been asked to work out modalities in consultation with local administration and communities

. “Whether the shops will be open in the morning or evening, the respective districts will take the call,” the Deputy CM added.