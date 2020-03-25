Titosstarwell Chyne becomes new KHADC CEM

SHILLONG: Yet again, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has a new Chief Executive Member (CEM) and this time, UDP MDC Titosstarwell Chyne has been elected uncontested for the post.

The chairman of the council, PN Syiem, asked the MDCs to stand up and raise their hands to show their support for the no-confidence motion moved by NPP MDC Pyniaid Syiem. All members of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and two members of United Democratic Front (UDF) Macdalyn Sawkmie and Mitchell Wankhar stood up and raised their hands.

The chairman said that the name of Chyne was proposed by Lambor Malngiang, Gigur Myrthong, Batskhem Ryntathiang, Grace Kharpuri, and seconded by Martle Mukhim, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Rangkynsai Kharbuki as well as Paul Lyngdoh.

On counting the numbers, the chairman said that as per Rule 22 (1), the Executive Committee (EC) can be removed by majority vote and said, “It is clear that 20 members have raised their hands and hence, the EC led by Latiplang Kharkongor has collapsed and lost the confidence of the house”. Moving the motion, Pyniaid said that the UDA has strength of 20 MDCs and looked forward to a stable EC.

Taking part during the discussion of the no-confidence, Kharkongor admitted that he no longer had the required numbers and called for cooperation amongst the members for better administration of the KHADC.

Having won the post of CEM, Chyne called upon the MDCs to give their valuable suggestions for the welfare of the district council.

He maintained that as a CEM, he will make sure that there will be no discrimination between the MDCs and will ensure balance, however, he stated that the ruling MDCs will somehow be given favourable consideration. With frequent change in the EC of the KHADC, Chyne said that he looked forward to a disruption-free KHADC.