B’deshis busy stealing from villages under lockdown

SHILLONG: Congress legislator HM Shangpliang said on Thursday that while the villagers along the international border under Mawsynram constituency- Hatmawdon, Ryngku, Betgora and others- are observing the lockdown due to outbreak of COVID 19, Bangladeshis are busy stealing things from plantations like betelnut, betel leaves, broomsticks and others from the gardens of the villagers along the border.

He said there are no efforts from the BSF to be vigilant and check such movements from across the border. “ At a time when people are directed to stay safe, these Bangladeshis come in hordes and there is a danger of them spreading the virus along the border villages”, the legislator said.

According to Shangpliang, prompt action is required from the government to protect the villagers from such thefts since these Bangladeshis are equipped with lethal weapons.